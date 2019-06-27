India oust West Indies from World Cup

India's Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of West Indies' Chris Gayle during the Cricket World Cup match between India and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

INDIA trounced West Indies by 125 runs today, in their ICC World Cup fixture at Old Trafford, Manchester, a result which ended WI's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals, while India stayed in the hunt for a top four spot.

Half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli (72) and former skipper MS Dhoni (56 not out) helped India to 268 runs for seven wickets after they won the toss. Kemar Roach was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with figures of three for 36.

Newcomer Sunil Ambris top-scored with 31 as the West Indies were bowled out for 143 in the 35th over, Sunil Ambris top-scoring with 31.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India registered their fifth win in six matches with one no result. West Indies were eliminated after their fifth loss of the tournament.