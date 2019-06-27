Glow Fest pushes faith tourism

A Hillsong London member sings and plays the guitar at Glow Fest 2019.

PERFORMING for the first time in the Caribbean, international worship team Hillsong London ruled the stage at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex last Thursday for Glow Fest 2019. Worshippers were also treated to a night of praise by local acts Tyrone Dominic (Blessed Messenger) and Marc Isaac.

Glow Fest is known for featuring some of the biggest gospel artistes such as international songwriter, worship leader and minister JJ Harrison, songwriters and signers Jonathan Nelson, Travis Green and Jonathan Mcreynolds.

The event again attracted a large number of spectators of all ages, including many local worship groups.

The event started a little after 6 pm with performances by 2019 Emerge Gospel Challenge winner Nataki Lenedor and singer Candice Caton.

Marc Isaac didn’t disappoint with his gospel soca hits which moved patrons from their seats to the stage front.

Tobago-born Blessed Messenger, backed by the band Fire, then energised the audience with a few of his popular singles such as Bring me Through and Thanks in advance.

But UK headline act, Hillsong London, enhanced the level of spiritual excitement with a closing performance to remember. The audience was lead into one hour of worship, singing top songs as Oceans, What a Beautiful Name and Who You Say I Am. The performance was both soothing and impressive and many were heard chanting for more after the set ended.

Organiser Kern Cowan described the show as a success and said this year he added a one-day worship conference, where local churches interacted with the international gospel team.

The number of performances was also reduced to give the audience more time with their favourite local gospel artistes. Cowan said faith tourism is a special area and can assist in evolving the island’s tourism product significantly.

“A lot of the Caribbean islands benefit from it and it’s time Tobago benefits from it, since we have a major facility to host successful gospel events. The populace and the music in TT have such a high quality, locally, that it has attracted the local audience. Then the quality of our events is really expressive and it brings a certain measure of standards where our gospel events can now be compared to the Tobago Jazz Experience or Heritage Festival. Glow Fest is just as grand as well.”

With the arrival of the Jean de la Valette fast ferry last Wednesday, he said faith tourism can become a driving force for Tobago’s economy.

“Our largest attendances are from outside of Tobago, so we are always (limited) to the ceiling with the amount of people that can actually get to the island. So once we can get more capacity, faith tourism can and will do a lot more for the island.”

He said Tobago is working on developing consistency in its tourism product and a reliable and efficient air and seabridge will add to the efforts of getting Tobago where is has to be.

“Anything to get to Tobago will help, even if it’s a pirogue, we just need more capacity because people want to come to Tobago, especially Christians who will not miss a major gospel concert, but they don’t want the hassle and uncertainty.”

In 2020 he said the event will be extended to a week a activities involving both international and local guests.