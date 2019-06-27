Give a Gift of Life Become an Egg Donor

“My overall experience was great. The doctors, nurses and counsellor were very nice and caring, I would definitely do the procedure again… I can't imagine life without my children... I gave someone else the chance to feel the joy of having a child.” Yelena, egg donor

“Dr Bain and her team were flawlessly professional every step of the way! … Everything about this endeavour was so new and exciting. I learned so much about my own body that most people take for granted and never question. I even started looking forward to my injections every night (as unbelievable as that sounds)!” SC, Egg Donor

“I would tell anyone considering this type of thing to get all the information you can get your hands on, ask questions and be comfortable with your decision. I would do this again in a heartbeat if asked.” Akeisha, Egg Donor

Would you like to donate eggs to help someone who cannot have children?

At birth, women have several million eggs in each ovary. During egg donation, you give away between 8-18 eggs, a tiny fraction of the eggs in your ovaries. At the Trinidad IVF and Fertility Centre, we can help. You can donate eggs either anonymously to someone you don’t know, or to a person that you do know.

To start the screening to be an egg donor at our clinic you must:

be between 20 and 30 years old

be a non-smoker

have normal hormone blood tests (these estimate your egg numbers)

be free of transmissible diseases and inheritable disorders (HIV, sickle cell, hepatitis etc)

be free from serious medical conditions

be a healthy weight

Some questions and answers:

Q: Who will I help by becoming an egg donor?

A: Many women have no hope of pregnancy without donated eggs. They may have lost their eggs due to surgery, environmental problems, genetic causes, natural aging or to treatment for cancer. Premature failure of the ovaries, where the periods stop early and there are no eggs left, can be devastating and can occur as early as the teenage years. In other cases, women may carry an inheritable genetic disorder that they do not want to pass on to their children. Whatever the circumstances, your gift can restore hope.

Q: Do you pay egg donors?

A: Yes, we pay every egg donor TT$8000 each time you donate eggs.

Q: Who will get my donated eggs?

A: Generally, these are women who are in good health, in a stable relationship and under the age of fifty. Not all patients are eligible to enter the programme to receive eggs, and each case is assessed on an individual basis. We match egg donors to women needing eggs by matching as closely as possible, the following characteristics: ethnicity; skin tone; eye and hair colour; height and build.

Q: Does donating eggs involve surgery or painful procedures?

A: No. Donating eggs is not painful and does not involve surgery. The first step is growing some eggs by having a daily injection for 8-12 days and ultrasound scans every 3-4 days. When your eggs are well grown, they are collected by a gentle procedure involving a needle passing through the vaginal wall into the ovary. This process takes 30 minutes or less and is done under sedation, where you are given drugs to ensure you feel no pain and often sleep. After 1-3 hours these drugs have worn off and you are allowed home. Your period will then start about 2 weeks later and your body will be back to normal.

Q: Will I know the identity of the woman who gets my eggs?

A: No, and you will also remain anonymous to her. Also, it is important you know that you will not be the legal parent or have any legal rights over any child born as a result of eggs you have donated to another woman.

I am interested in becoming an egg donor, what do I do next?

Please either email (info@trinidadIVF.com) or call us (622 8869, 622 6396, 222 8341) with some personal information i.e. your age, height, weight and details of any pregnancies you have had. If you are suitable, we will then arrange an appointment at one of our clinics to chat with a nurse and have the free screening tests done.

