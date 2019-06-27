Fine dining coming courtesy Udecott

THE Urban Development Company of TT (Udecott) will manage the day-to-day operations of a fine-dining restaurant and lounge named The Auditorium, which offers international cuisine "with a Caribbean twist."

The restaurant, on the second level of the Government Plaza, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, will open for business on Monday.

Although the Government Plaza was opened in May, 2017, was outfitted earlier this year, the restaurant was launched on Wednesday night with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and much fanfare.

"We hope that this would provide for an alternative dining experience for visitors," said Udecott chairman Noel Garcia, speaking to the media at the launch.

Asked if the ambiance and structure makes for a restaurant worthy of a Michelin star (quality rating system for restaurants), Garcia replied, "Well, we would hope so. We have hired a top-notch chef (Nigel Scott), (and) our manager (Jason Hagley) won various (culinary) awards. So we feel the combination of the ambiance and the professional staff we have, that this restaurant would stand out, and perhaps one day qualify for the (Michelin) award."

The day-to-day operations of the restaurant and lounge, however, will be handled by Udecott indefinitely, until a suitable investor moves in.

"We do have in-house accountants for the restaurant but this is not a separate entity from Udecott. This is all Udecott staff, and of course, they would be supported by the excellent financial team that presently runs Udecott," said Alisha Romano, Udecott's manager of commercial business development.

"We know that within a year or two, we will find one (an operator) when they see what a success it has become."

Romano said the restaurant was part of the original construction plan and that no additional funds were required for it. She added that while turning a profit is "always the aim," the opening is more about "providing a service" and starting to generate an income from the investment.

"We don't want to be a liability at any point in time, but we will be running it very prudently, and we will make a profit."

Although the menus are yet to be finalised and printed, management said the cuisine will focus on fusion of international and Caribbean cuisine, which Romano said are set at "very reasonable prices," especially considering the quality of the dining experience.

The enclosed dining area is open on Mondays to Fridays from 6am-6pm, and the open-air lounge is open on Mondays to Thursday from 11am-8pm, and Fridays from 11am-9pm.