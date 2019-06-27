Fête de la Musique celebrates 25 years

THE ANNUAL Fête de la Musique in Trinidad, hosted by the Alliance Française, celebrated 25 years with a multi-venue, multi-genre musical showcase last Friday.

The free events featured 13 artists and were held at: the Alliance Française in Alcazar Street, St Clair; Grundlos Kollektiv, Cipriani Boulevard; Drink Lounge and Bistro, Woodbrook; Fiesta Plaza, Movietowne, Port of Spain; and the Wajang Diskotheque, Belmont.

At the Alliance Française, French Ambassador Serge Lavoff addressed the audience and praised those who had seen the festival grow and blossom over the years.

"(You have given) it your support, friendship and participation. I invite you to blow out 25 candles with us and wish 25 more years of success and great-quality artistic gatherings."

Lavoff said the event would last late into the night and feature talented musicians from Port of Spain who kindly accepted the invitation to share their best compositions.

The local event is part of World Music Day, which originated in Paris in 1982 and was created by France's culture minister Jack Lang and French composer Maurice Fleuret. Lavoff said 700 cities and 120 countries also hosted Fête de la Musique events and, as happens every year, all genres of music are represented.

"And (it gives) the opportunity to everyone, including professional musicians, amateur musicians and their audiences, to express their joie de vivre (joy of living)."

He thanked the Alliance Française for organising this "miraculous event" and praised the organisation for always giving its best.

The music kicked off with classical and flamenco guitarist Stefan Roach and his wife, singer Olivia Seheult. Other artistes included gospel/soul singer Nakita Gadsby, Caribbean Steelpan Connexion, jazz fusion Caribbean Jazz Renaissance and Rendez-vous, and acoustic group Lujoe and the Gifted.

Other performers on the night included soul/R&B artist Breige Wilson and Neil Thomas, soul/jazz/blues artist Akile Aqui, hip hop/jazz/soul artist Xavier Edwards, acoustic artist Melissa Edwards, vocalist Tevin Gall, opera singer Khadine Rai and Afro-Caribbean/pan/drumming group Moore's Music.