D’Abadie man shot in Maloney

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Police are searching for two men who they believe shot and wounded a 25-year-old man while he was liming with his girlfriend at La Resource Savannah, Stika Avenue, Maloney, on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was sitting on a park bench with his girlfriend at around 7.45 pm when they saw two men coming towards them from the opposite end of the savannah. They saw the men had bandanas covering their faces and one pulled a gun out of a bag and pointed it at them.

The couple ran, as one of the suspects was heard saying, "Allyuh want to run," before firing a shot.

The man was shot once in the upper right arm and the suspects ran away.

Police were called and he was taken to the Arima Health Facility by members of the Northern Division Task Force.