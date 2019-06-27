CoP: Too many FOIA requests

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said while the police would continue to operate with transparency and accountability in all their affairs, there were limits as to what the Freedom of Information Act could provide in relation to police operations and investigations.

Speaking at the weekly police media briefing at Sackville Street yesterday, Griffith said there was an overwhelming number of requests for various documents that included the work rosters at the Point Fortin Police Station, pocket diaries, CCTV footage and information on firearms users’ licences.

Accompanied by head of the police service’s legal department Christian Chandler, Griffith said certain documents, due to their importance in criminal investigations, were exempted under the act and would not be disclosed to the public.

He said documents relating to the Cabinet, defence and security, international relations, law enforcement activities, legal proceedings and those affecting professional privilege or personal privacy were all exempt.

“In particular when we look at certain information, like if someone asks about polygraph information and other details that surrounds that, that is not something we want in the public domain, as it concerns matters of defence and security,” Chandler said.

Griffith reiterated that some of the material requested under the act could not be provided as it could potentially compromise the safety of officers who worked undercover on certain investigations.