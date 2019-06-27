Cocoyea swimming pool to reopen soon

THE Cocoyea community swimming pool should soon once again host aquatic activities, as rehabilitation is scheduled for the next two weeks. The pool has been closed for some time because of an electrical problem.

In an interview on Tuesday, a Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs official said tenders had closed for the rehabilitation work, which is expected to begin shortly.

The official did not give an estimated cost.

There was no activity at the pool when Newsday visited, although the compound appeared to be well maintained, with low-cut grass and clean driveways.

The pool, which is visible from a side street, appeared to have a greenish tint, with moss growing on the tiles at the sides. One nearby resident said the pool was once a centrepiece of the community after it was opened to the public on the weekends.

The pool is at St Andrew’s Park West, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando and provided learn-to-swim courses, with beginners’, intermediate and advanced classes; lifesaving; recreational swimming; and water aerobics.

The ministry maintains five other pools in Diego Martin, Sangre Grande, La Horquetta, Couva and Siparia.