CCJ proves it has come of age, at last

THE EDITOR: The recent ruling of the CCJ to validate the motion of no confidence against the Guyana Government brought by the opposition, after numerous attempts by the government and governmental agencies to invalidate same, should be of singular significance for us in TT.

With so much dissent and disapproval of governmental action in this country, such a ruling by the CCJ gives us hope that, at last, there is a mechanism that can be resorted to, to keep the Government, seemingly oblivious to public opinion, in check.

Truth be told, the backtracking of this Government on the FOIA because of intense public pressure et al was welcomingly unique, more so against a background of almost total indifference to public opinion on many issues.

The Valencia highway/Toco port is a case in point which seems to be in train despite dissenting voices from almost every quarter, including a recognised researcher.

Another instance is the passage of a bill for increased pensions for senior personnel, despite objection on moral and ethical grounds by reputable citizens, including a senior counsel and a former head of the public service.

And there are so many other instances of similar indifference to disapproval of government policy.

The frustrating thing about governmental action without public approval is that such action acquires legitimacy by way of the passage of bills in Parliament which, ironically, is the medium for the voice of the people to be heard but where representatives elected by the people are part of a seeming conspiracy to do exactly the opposite, legitimising policy of which the people who elected them would normally disapprove.

This tendency to use the Parliament to legitimise what in the final analysis turned out to be questionable behaviour would have been at the centre of the Guyana Government’s efforts to attempt to invalidate a legitimate constitutional outcome enshrined in the subsequent success of the no-confidence vote brought by the Opposition.

First, the Guyana Court of Appeal would have been a party to the now infamous calculation of a majority, negating a simple arithmetical conclusion with something so convoluted and almost bizarre, which was subsequently rejected by the CCJ.

Then there was the attempt to delegitimise Charrandas Persaud’s membership of the House, which was turned down by the CCJ on the basis of the fact that the time for such action had elapsed.

And then the appointment of the government’s choice of chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission with no rational explanation for the rejection of other candidates submitted by the opposition. The latter, under the circumstances, could have only been in the government’s interest re the holding of elections, but this lack of consultation was rejected by the CCJ in its judgment.

The Guyana Government had every right to contest this judgment against it, but with the CCJ rejecting all its points of contention, there is a sense that survival for governments is key by whatever means necessary. However the action of the CCJ shows that at last it has come of age and is willing to counter this kind of legitimate subterfuge, often at work in our own country.

DR ERROL BENJAMIN via e-mail