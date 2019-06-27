Caricom heads to meet in July

At Left PM Dr Keith Rowley with other heads of Government at the opening of the 18th Special meeting of heads of Government of Caricom single market and Economy. Government Information Photo

The 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) will be held in St Lucia from July 3-5.

The meeting which will be held at the Sandals Grande St Lucian Hotel, will be chaired by St Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

During the meeting heads of government will be expected to build on the St Ann’s Declaration approved in December last year, at the 18th special meeting on the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME).

That declaration put forward several measures, including a more structured mechanism for engagement with the region’s private sector and labour; expansion of the categories of skilled nationals entitled to move freely and work within the community, to include agricultural workers, beauty service practitioners, barbers and security guards; ensuring community-wide recognition of each member state-issued Caricom Skills Certificate; reinforcing regional security mechanisms; and permitting the region’s citizens and companies to participate in public procurement processes across Caricom.

December’s special meeting also put together a team to advise member states on a growth agenda for the community. At July’s meeting there is expected to be an update on its work.