Business hopes for election boost As economy struggles

BUSINESS TALKS: Hand Arnold CEO Sharon Gunness-Balkissoon makes a point while Massy Motors CEO Natalie Karamath, centre, and moderator Charles Pashley, left, at the TT Chamber’s Business Outlook forum at MovieTowne. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

THE business community is hoping next year’s general election will provide a much needed boost to the economy.

This hope was expressed by some participants at the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s 2019/20120 Business Outlook at the Movietowne Banquet and Conference Centre on Tuesday.

Massy Motors CEO Natalie Karamath said new-vehicle sales at the end of 2014, were 19,122. She added that projected sales for this year are 13,600. With expenditure being traditionally higher in election years, Karamath is hoping for an increase of 200-300, but said, “We don’t know what will happen.”

Explaining that new vehicle sales comprise 50 per cent of the total car market, Karamath said those sales declined by 1.6 per cent from 2018-2019.

Noting that consumers are more interested in fuel-efficient vehicles, Karamath identified SUVs, pick-ups and green-fuel vehicles as the vehicles of choice.

She said closure of Petrotrin had an effect on the automotive industry, as vehicles were returned when jobs were lost, and increases in the price of diesel and super gasoline could push consumers towards buying hybrid and electric vehicles.

Hand Arnold representative Sharon Gunness-Balkissoon hoped for increased expenditure by Government ahead of next year’s election could bring some relief to consumers. She explained that consumer spending can be used to gauge confidence in the economy.

Gunness-Balkissoon said consumers have been stretching their dollars to meet their expenses, with their purchases being based on wants more than needs.

Hilton Hyland of Republic Bank said the construction industry is one beneficiary of increased spending in an election year. Hyland said credit card usage has been increasing. He expected that liquidity conditions would tighten.

Association of Real Estate Agents president Mark Edghill said there could be an increase in demand for people seeking to rent real estate during an election period. He said there is a feeling of cautious optimism and uncertainty among consumers over acquiring real estate.

While there has been an increase in residential sale inquiries, Edghill said this does not always result in closing of deals. With properties selling at or below value prices, Edghill said, “It’s a buyers’ market.”