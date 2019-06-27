2019 CPL tickets on sale

TICKETS FOR the Trinbago Knight Riders’ home matches, during the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), as well as the final two matches for the season will go on sale today, at both the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

At the Oval, tickets will be available today and tomorrow from 9 am to 6 pm while, at Couva, tickets will be sold between 9 am and 5 pm today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, at both venues, fans can purchase tickets between 9 am and 4 pm. The Trinbago Knight Riders, back-to-back CPL winners, will be hosting St Kitts/Nevis Patriots on September 4, Jamaica Tallawahs on September 6, St Lucia Stars on September 8, Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 30 and Barbados Tridents on October 2 – all at the Oval.

The ticket prices for those matches will range from US$30-US$105.

Two other matches will be staged at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba – the semi-final (second qualifier) on October 8, and the final on October 12.

The ticket prices for the second qualifier range from US$35-US$135 and the final from US$46-US$150.