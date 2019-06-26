West: International body reviewed public expenditure

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Allyson West.

MINISTER in the Finance Minister Allyson West said an international body has reviewed expenditure in three government ministries.

She was responding to a question in the Senate on Monday from Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine on government’s medium-term strategy to reduce the deficit in the exchequer account, which has been in deficit since fiscal 2003.

West replied: “The Government, in its effort to continue its fiscal consolidation efforts, and by extension address the deficit on the exchequer account, has and continues to undertake measures to improve the efficiency of its revenue collections and administration, as well as expanding its collection base by creating new avenues.

“Efforts to curtail superfluous and inefficient expenditure, while redirecting spending to capital projects that will stimulate economic activity and improve the country’s economic output, are also being pursued.”

Deonarine asked how inefficiency in public expenditure was being addressed.

West replied various measures were being taken, including a careful review of all contracts in terms of how they are put out for tender, a proper evaluation of the tender and going back to contractors to negotiate sums, and then a careful monitoring of actual spend.

“And this has resulted not only in significant reductions certainly in project costs, but also in savings in some of those projects. It is a significant measure Government has taken to reduce its expenditure.”

Deonarine asked if there had been an independent review of all public expenditure.

West replied the process has started and an international body (which she did not name) had come in and reviewed expenditures of the three major ministries: Social Development, Health and Education.

“We have a report which indicates to them where the inefficiencies and duplications were identified, and efforts are being made by those individual ministries to address where the shortfalls have been identified.”

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein asked what were the capital projects Government would be undertaking in the medium term to close the deficit.

West said some of the major projects have been previously identified, namely the Phoenix Park industrial park, La Brea dry dock facility, a marina in Tobago and airport terminal in Tobago. Hosein also asked what yea the deficit was projected to close.

West replied: “No, I cannot identify that.”