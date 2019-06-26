UNC: PNM eyeing 5 marginals

THE People’s National Movement (PNM) is eyeing five marginal seats now held by the United National Congress (UNC) as it prepares for both local and general elections.

David Lee, MP for the constituency of Pointe-a-Pierre, one of the seats the PNM is seeking to take control of in 2020, said the fight is not going to be easy.

“After destroying Pointe-a-Pierre, the PNM does not have a chance in hell to win that seat,” Lee told the Newsday, in reference to last year’s closure of Petrotrin and the displacement of some 5,000 employees.

PNM leader Dr Keith Rowley recently instructed the party to invite nominations not only for local elections in all 130 districts, but in five marginal constituencies now controlled by the Opposition for the general election.

The constituencies which have been invited to nominate for candidates are St Augustine, Pointe-a-Pierre, Toco/Manzanilla, Barataria/San Juan and Chaguanas East. Nominations opened on June 6 and will close on July 12.

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said party groups are preparing nominations for submission to Balisier House and screening for these seats will begin soon after the closing date.

“The response is very encouraging, and constituents are very excited about the process,” Cummings said.

UNC deputy leader Lee said it would take a miracle for the PNM to make a dent in Pointe-a-Pierre, especially after the Petrotrin debacle.

“Opposition members who hold the seats identified have been doing tremendous work, without the assistance from government in terms of resources.

“This government has destroyed Pointe-a-Pierre, especially the Marabella area. Take for example Fen Mohammed’s, a stalwart in Marabella and whose son Neil was the PNM candidate against me in 2015: the PNM has destroyed that business.

“They have also destroyed Petrotrin and the refinery, which was an icon for the people of the southland and Marabella.

"Pointe-a-Pierre will not forgive this government. Whoever is chosen for the UNC would be victorious, whenever elections are called.”

There is speculation that Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat has been anointed by Rowley to contest the Chaguanas East seat now held by UNC’s Fazal Karim.

Like Lee, Karim believes the UNC will retain the Chaguanas East seat because of his performance.

“Information suggests that Mr Rambharat is going to be contesting the seat on behalf of the PNM. He has moved from Mayaro, where he lost his seat to Mr Rushton Parray, to the central area.

“As MP for the area I welcome every new person who wants to reside in Chaguanas East, be it for residential purposes, for a job or even for the conduct of political affairs.

“I welcome him and wish him well. I look forward to hearing the PNM announce their candidate and I also look forward to our party announcing our candidate."

In a text message response, however, Rambharat said, “I have not been chosen for Chaguanas East. Nominations are open until July 12, 2019.”

Former constituency co-ordinator for Mayaro, Rambharat explained, “The party reassigned co-ordinators in April and I was assigned to Chaguanas East. I was previously given various assignments in Mayaro.”

The UNC has opened nominations for the two national elections and has also begun its internal elections process. Elections for constituency executives started on June 23 and will continue on June 30. Elections for the Women’s Arm and Youth Arm are scheduled for July 7.

Karim said there will be no constituency elections in Chaguanas East, as there is one unopposed team.