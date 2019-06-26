TT Chinese steelband to visit Toronto

TT Chinese Steel Ensemble

AFTER successful tours to Dublin in 2010 and Beijing in 2014, the TT Chinese Steel Ensemble will once again be spreading its unique blend of TT music abroad when it visits Toronto from June 29-July 15.

At the invitation of Earl La Pierre, manager of Afropan Steel Band, the band's young and talented pannists will showcase not only their talents and skills, but also their dedication, commitment and passion for the national instrument.

The band will be performing at the Cherry Street car park before the popular Xpats Carnival Cruise on July 6 and at the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto for its Summerfest event on July 13. During the band’s two-week overseas stint it will also be the featured guest performer at private engagements including at a popular Chinese restaurant in Mississauga on July 4, with a repeat performance on July 8.

The tour will also give band members the opportunity to tour cultural centres and, for some, the experience of travelling and bonding with their peers.

The group depends on contributions and donations to achieve its goals and to this end, an elegant fundraising event of pan and international cuisine dubbed In a Monastery Garden was hosted at a supporter's home in Ellerslie Park in March. Leading restaurants, top chefs and corporate benefactors contributed towards the sold-out event. Owing to demands for a repeat, another one is proposed for early to mid-November, said a media release.

For more info: Facebook (Trinidad and Tobago Chinese Steel Ensemble) and its YouTube channel.