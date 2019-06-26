Stop the excuses

THE EDITOR: Thanks to Dennis Lawrence for helping us qualify for the football World Cup in Germany. TT really appreciated that feat. He will go down in the history books.

However, recent losses in the Gold Cup have left a bitter taste in our mouths. Panama gave us two and the US six without reply. This is not acceptable. No how, no way, no day.

This is our 15th defeat with Lawrence as coach. Enough nonsense about learning experiences. We need results, not excuses.

David John-Williams, TTFA president, must do what is right because it is right. Not all players make good coaches. Maradona is a great example.

Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town