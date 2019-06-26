Schoolboy stabbed in Valencia

An 11-year-old boy is in hospital with a knife wound to his belly after he was attacked in his Valencia home.

According to reports the boy, a student of Valencia South Primary School, was woken by a noise at about 4 am.

When he went to check, he saw the front door open, but as he was about to close it, he was confronted by a man dressed in black with a bandanna over his face.

The masked man stabbed him before escaping.

The wounded boy cried out for help, and relatives and neighbours took him to the Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he was treated, then taken to the Erie Williams Medical Sciences Complex.