Restoring Tobago’s economy TT Chamber Column

The main objective of the Tobago division of the TT Chamber is to begin restoring Tobago’s economy. Although the division has been lobbying on several key issues over time – and continues to do so – it believes that the way forward for a better Tobago must be through proactive measures. We believe that economic restoration can be achieved with the cooperation of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the Tobago Tourism Authority (TTA), central Government and the citizens of Tobago agreeing to, and working together towards common goals accomplished through the implementation of policies and action plans for various sectors.

One sector that immediately springs to mind as being ripe for positive intervention is tourism. Tourism is not only the island’s mainstay, but it is a growing sector in the Caribbean region for international tourists. There is significant growth potential if effectively marketed. Here, action plans can be easily implemented over the short term by the TTA for the low-hanging fruit. Tobago enjoys an advantage due to its favourable exchange rate and geographical location which is low-risk during the hurricane season. Sixty-six cruise ships visited Tobago’s shores in 2017 due to the increase in storms and hurricanes making contact with northern Caribbean islands. No doubt, this could be an opportunity for local producers and craftspeople to increase earnings?

Re-establishing a viable tourism industry will require, among other things, a major effort dedicated to marketing Tobago. Although domestic tourism has suffered as a consequence of issues with the inter-island transport, this market also has economic benefits for the country overall in terms of saving foreign currency, assisting with balancing the scales of the economy and improving tax revenue generation.

Tobago’s environmental and cultural attractions are unique. Its ability to implement and expand into different genres of tourism is attainable because the island already has workable infrastructure, along with human capital and knowledge. Initially, however a comprehensive master plan for short- and medium-term implementation is necessary. This can encompass several possible areas.

Tobago can actively seek untapped niche markets for sports and related events. For example, leveraging the success of TT-born golfer Stephen Ames, an offseason international golf tournament, properly executed, can perhaps attract well known international golfers, providing them with the full Tobago experience, subsequently having it available for further marketing of the island.

Retirement tourism arose spontaneously in Tobago and can be expanded to include senior citizen living communities for locals (instead of home ownership) and foreigners. Minor changes in some of our existing housing developments would increase and support self-sufficiency for senior citizens, thus encouraging more retirees.

Tobago retains a significant natural beauty and in fact has gained a quiet reputation as a haven for eco-tourists, offering unique flora, fauna and other natural treasures. For example, the Main Ridge Reserve enjoys the distinction of being the world’s oldest legally protected forest reserve – established in 1776 – and a UNESCO world heritage site. It was voted the world's leading eco-tourism destination by the World Travel Awards for four successive years over 2003-2006, and ought to be better marketed for nature based activities and tour packages practically all year round.

Although there is additional infrastructural work that is needed for Tobago, we must begin somewhere. That "somewhere" is confronting us today and it is imperative that we choose from the many workable plans that have been presented over the years, some of them coming from this very division. Not all proposals will be immediately actionable; some may require longer-term measures to come to fruition. However, work together we must for the benefit of our country’s development. In subsequent communiques, we will continue to explore solutions for restoring Tobago’s economy via our varied media forums.