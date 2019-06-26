PoS Corporation: Thank you, Colm

“THANK you, Colm” was the refrain of members of the Port of Spain Corporation at yesterday's monthly statutory meeting, after it was revealed that Finance Minister Colm Imbert had clarified rules and regulations governing the use of money in the mayor’s fund.

The fund was used for assisting needy burgesses and groups and money going into the fund was raised from wrecking of vehicles illegally parked in the city, proceeds from car parks owned by the city and money earned from the rental of city spaces such as the Brian Lara promenade.

However, in August 2017, a memo from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government indicated that money in the fund was deemed State property and as such, councillors and aldermen stopped using it to help needy burgesses.

After Mayor Joel Martinez sought clarification from Minister Imbert, his ministry issued a circular explaining how resources could be used, saying the council could use proceeds from the fund.

Councillor Akil Durham, who gave the vote of thanks at the meeting at City Hall, later told Newsday that this fund was used to help burgesses in need of help to purchase medicine and community groups and organisations to host events and other initiatives aimed at fostering community spirit.

“This (decision) is long in the making,” Durham said. “This makes me a happy councillor today, because I can assist my burgesses better.”

“We were sitting in meetings where we would have been telling community groups and burgesses who came seeking our help, who needed medical supplies, people trying to get glasses, we were forced to tell them we could not assist. This council raised our voice and the minister heard us,” Durham said. Mayor Martinez also extended his deepest thanks to the minister.