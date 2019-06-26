PM: Proper signage coming for all roads

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

More than 300 street name signs, at a cost of $1,443 each, will be installed in the Diego Martin region, and approximately $13 million will be spent to do this nationwide.

Speaking at the launch of the National Local Roads/Streets Signage programme today at the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) compound in Diego Martin, the Prime Minister said he had always wanted to rectify the problem, which was very simple but had far-reaching consequences.

He said nothing annoys him more than getting off in Arima, Chaguanas, Point Fortin, and once a person leave the main road they are at the mercy of another person they ask to find out where they are going.

“Some may tell you, 'Round the corner, go up dey, turn left turn, right you will see a tree and turn when you pass the bridge.' These are some of the most amazing directions you will get, largely because there is no foolproof signage in the country where you can direct yourself to your location.

“A simple matter where Granny will be sick at home, somebody runs to call the ambulance and the ambulance ask you, ‘Where are you located?’ Then the trouble begins.

"I have seen situations where there is a firefighter reacting to a distress call and they come up the wrong way asking, 'Where do I find so and so?' A simple matter like that can be a matter of life and death.”