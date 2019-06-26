PM: LNG shareholding talks ongoing

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

THE Prime Minister said on Monday that talks are under way to realign the shareholding in Atlantic’s four LNG trains.

“What we’re trying to do now is combine those four trains into one basket and the shareholding will be reorganised in some way,” Dr Rowley said.

He did not indicate whether this meant TT, through the National Gas Company, would have a greater share in the trains.

He added, “We are getting some significant support for that.”

Rowley hoped an announcement would be made soon.

He said TT has ten per cent in LNG Train One and explained that shareholding was taken because the country was not in the business of marketing gas.

National Gas Company (NGC) president Mark Loquan said the company will meet with the other stakeholders of Train One this week, as talks about its future continue.

In a recent statement, Rowley said last April he held talks in London with BP and Shell’s leadership about Government’s desire to obtain increased and improved revenue for TT from LNG.

He also said TTEC owes NGC US$700 million.

Rowley said when the country is “lit up like a Christmas tree,” it is “burning money.” He disclosed that Government will be bringing an energy conservation policy soon. He hinted that policy could include banning incandescent lightbulbs and replacing them with LED lights.

Rowley also said BP and Shell will be part of the alternative energy conversation in TT.