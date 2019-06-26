Pan events across TT

Desperadoes.

PAN TRINBAGO regions have heeded the call from their president Beverly Ramsey-Moore to continue staging pan events within their zones during the year.

On June 29, the south central region, along with Seon’s Bar & Associates, will stage Steel Brass Soca at Skinner Park, San Fernando. It will feature a number of top bands, among them Shell Invaders, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Fusion Steel, Caribbean Airlines Skiffle and Couva Joylanders.

A guest calypsonian will perform during each band’s performance and bands can choose from the likes of Brian London, Singing Sandra, Christo, TK London, Jonelle Manwarring and Mighty Trini to sing with their band. However, Trini has already lined up to perform with Massy All Stars.

Several DJs are also in the mix, including Whiz, Black Gold and Swanky.

Gates will open from 6 pm, with showtime at 7 pm.

On July 5, it will be the northern region’s turn. Grand 1-2-3 Plus Extravaganza – Let’s Celebrate with the Region Champs promises to be a spectacular event, to be held at the spacious Desperadoes panyard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

Performers include BPTT Renegades, Desperadoes, Massy All Stars, Shell Invaders, Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille and the Defence Force Steel Orchestra, with a guest appearance by Shell Invaders Youth Steel Orchestra, winner of the 2019 Under 21 National Junior Panorama Competition.

Later next month, on July 27, the eastern region will host the third of its Pan For The People series at Sangre Grande Cordettes’ panyard, featuring First Citizens Supernovas.