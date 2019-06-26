Nwokolo cops Lease Operators tennis double
NATIONAL player Osenyonye Nwokolo and young rising star Abigail Chin Lee both secured a pair of titles on the closing day of the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Long Circular Road, on Sunday.
Nwokolo paired with another national player, Cameron Wong, en route to a win in the Girls Open Doubles final, where they rallied brilliantly in come from behind 3-5, 4-2 (10-4) super tie-break win over the another pair of national junior players in Isabel Abraham and Keesa Lee Young.
Nwokolo had a simpler route to the 18-and-under singles crown, securing three comfortable victories in the round-robin. Nwokolo’s brother, Ebolum Nwokolo, was also on winners’ row, adding yet another title to the family’s stacked trophy cabinet, pairing with Alijah Leslie to defeat Sebastian Sylvester and Charles Deveaux, 4-2, 4-5 (10-4).
Ebolum and Leslie’s win prevented Sylvester–the only other player in contention for a double crown–from achieving the feat. Sylvester, who entered the singles draw as the third seed, earlier secured an impressive 7-6(5), 2-6 (10-6) victory over top-seeded Ethan Wong.
In a less surprising result, Abigail Chin Lee continued her domination of more junior divisions by winning the Girls 12-and-Under singles final, 4-0, 4-0, over Eva Pasae. Chin Lee defeated her sister Inara Chin Lee en route to the singles title.
However, they were in typical tandem as they marched through the Girls 12-and-Under doubles crown, easing past Pasea and Kate Broughton 4-2, 4-1, in the final.
Among the boys, Josiah Hills of Tobago, also continued his impressive progression, sealing the Boys 10-and-Under singles in another gruelling and dramatic come-from-behind win, 5-4(5), 4-5(8) (11-9).
Final results
Under-10 Girls
Singles final
Gabriella Prince def Shiloh Walker, 4-2, 4-5(5) [10-8]
Doubles
Round-robin winners– Gabriella Prince/Em-Miryan Smith
Runners-up: Makeda Bain/Anneleisa Orr
Under-10 Boys
Singles
Josiah Hills def Zakariyya Mohammed, 5-4(5), 4-5(8) [11-9].
Doubles
Nirva Dougdeen/Zakariyya Mohammed def Gabriel Denoon/Josiah Hills, 4-2, 2-4 [10-4].
Under-12 Girls
Singles final
Abigail Chin Lee def Eva Pasae, 4-0, 4-0.
Under-12 Boys
Singles final
Marcos West def Isaiah Boxill, 4-2, 4-2.
Doubles final
Isaiah Boxill/Alexander Merry def Callum Koylass/Kayden Siewrattan, 4-0, 4-1.
Under-14 Girls
Singles
Round-robin winner: Zara Ghuran
Runner-up: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph
Boys
Singles final
Beckham Sylvester def James Hadden, 6-1, 7-6(3).
Doubles final
Nathen Martin/Jaylon Chapman def Thomas Chung/Marcos West 5-4(7), 4-2.
Under-16
Girls
Singles final
Aalisha Alexis def Isabel Abraham, 6-3, 6-4.
Boys
Singles final
Sebastian Sylvester def Ethan Wong, 7-6(5), 2-6 [10-6].
Under-18 Girls
Singles
Round-robin winner: Osenyonye Nwokolo
Runner-up: Abigail Jones
Girls Open Doubles final
Osenyonye Nwokolo/Cameron Wong def Isabel Abraham/Keesa Lee Young, 3-5, 4-2 [10-4].
Under-18 Boys
Singles
Round-robin winner: Luca Shamsi
Runner-up: Alijah Leslie
Boys Open Doubles final
Alijah Leslie/Ebolum Nwokolo def Charles Deveaux/Sebastian Sylvester, 4-2, 4-5 [10-4]
