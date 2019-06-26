Nwokolo cops Lease Operators tennis double

Osenyonye Nwokolo.

NATIONAL player Osenyonye Nwokolo and young rising star Abigail Chin Lee both secured a pair of titles on the closing day of the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Long Circular Road, on Sunday.

Nwokolo paired with another national player, Cameron Wong, en route to a win in the Girls Open Doubles final, where they rallied brilliantly in come from behind 3-5, 4-2 (10-4) super tie-break win over the another pair of national junior players in Isabel Abraham and Keesa Lee Young.

Nwokolo had a simpler route to the 18-and-under singles crown, securing three comfortable victories in the round-robin. Nwokolo’s brother, Ebolum Nwokolo, was also on winners’ row, adding yet another title to the family’s stacked trophy cabinet, pairing with Alijah Leslie to defeat Sebastian Sylvester and Charles Deveaux, 4-2, 4-5 (10-4).

Ebolum and Leslie’s win prevented Sylvester–the only other player in contention for a double crown–from achieving the feat. Sylvester, who entered the singles draw as the third seed, earlier secured an impressive 7-6(5), 2-6 (10-6) victory over top-seeded Ethan Wong.

In a less surprising result, Abigail Chin Lee continued her domination of more junior divisions by winning the Girls 12-and-Under singles final, 4-0, 4-0, over Eva Pasae. Chin Lee defeated her sister Inara Chin Lee en route to the singles title.

However, they were in typical tandem as they marched through the Girls 12-and-Under doubles crown, easing past Pasea and Kate Broughton 4-2, 4-1, in the final.

Among the boys, Josiah Hills of Tobago, also continued his impressive progression, sealing the Boys 10-and-Under singles in another gruelling and dramatic come-from-behind win­, 5-4(5), 4-5(8) (11-9).

Final results

Under-10 Girls

Singles final

Gabriella Prince def Shiloh Walker, 4-2, 4-5(5) [10-8]

Doubles

Round-robin winners– Gabriella Prince/Em-Miryan Smith

Runners-up: Makeda Bain/Anneleisa Orr

Under-10 Boys

Singles

Josiah Hills def Zakariyya Mohammed, 5-4(5), 4-5(8) [11-9].

Doubles

Nirva Dougdeen/Zakariyya Mohammed def Gabriel Denoon/Josiah Hills, 4-2, 2-4 [10-4].

Under-12 Girls

Singles final

Abigail Chin Lee def Eva Pasae, 4-0, 4-0.

Under-12 Boys

Singles final

Marcos West def Isaiah Boxill, 4-2, 4-2.

Doubles final

Isaiah Boxill/Alexander Merry def Callum Koylass/Kayden Siewrattan, 4-0, 4-1.

Under-14 Girls

Singles

Round-robin winner: Zara Ghuran

Runner-up: Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph

Boys

Singles final

Beckham Sylvester def James Hadden, 6-1, 7-6(3).

Doubles final

Nathen Martin/Jaylon Chapman def Thomas Chung/Marcos West 5-4(7), 4-2.

Under-16

Girls

Singles final

Aalisha Alexis def Isabel Abraham, 6-3, 6-4.

Boys

Singles final

Sebastian Sylvester def Ethan Wong, 7-6(5), 2-6 [10-6].

Under-18 Girls

Singles

Round-robin winner: Osenyonye Nwokolo

Runner-up: Abigail Jones

Girls Open Doubles final

Osenyonye Nwokolo/Cameron Wong def Isabel Abraham/Keesa Lee Young, 3-5, 4-2 [10-4].

Under-18 Boys

Singles

Round-robin winner: Luca Shamsi

Runner-up: Alijah Leslie

Boys Open Doubles final

Alijah Leslie/Ebolum Nwokolo def Charles Deveaux/Sebastian Sylvester, 4-2, 4-5 [10-4]