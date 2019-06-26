NUGFW: Councillors hiring and firing ,‘a recipe for chaos’

NATIONAL Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) acting president general Christopher Street has expressed concern over a provision in the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill empowering councillors to determine who will be hired.

He was speaking yesterday at a media conference at NUGFW’s offices, Henry Street, Port of Spain.

Street said the union has some concerns about the bill, which is scheduled to be debated today. He said it seeks to remove the Chief Personnel Officer as the employer and make the employer the executive council determining who will and will not get work.

“That is a recipe for chaos.”

He asked what was the intent of the bill, as it does not benefit burgesses or workers at corporations, but tries to bolster local government councillors. He pointed out the bill would have the chairman becoming an executive chairman and the treasurer a director of finance.

“Politicians going on an ego trip,” he commented.

He said there was a need for local government reform in terms of improving garbage collection, garbage disposal, cleaning parks and maintaining cemeteries, box drains and roads for burgesses, as well as improving the working conditions of daily-rated employees. Street said these employees have to face the elements but are not provided with proper personal protective equipment, tools or equipment or places to keep their tools.

Street expressed hope before the bill is enacted, unions will be allowed to make representation to a joint select committee.