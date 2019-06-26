Moonilal fails to stop Parliament debate

Roodal Moonilal

THE House of Representatives has been given the go-ahead to debate to the report of the Privileges Committee which has recommended that Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal apologise to the House and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds for a statement he made in Parliament last October.

Justice Jacqueline Wilson today communicated her decision on an injunction application filed by Moonilal’s injunction application at the Hall of Justice in Port of shortly before the House is to meet in session.

The hearing was held on Tuesday and the judge reserved her decision to today.

In his application, Moonilal sought to have the court stop the Parliament from debating the Report of the Privileges Committee, which recommended that he apologise to the House and to Member for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds for uttering the words 'Snake have lead for you' in crosstalk during the budget debate in October.

In its report, which was tabled last week Tuesday, the Privileges Committee reported that the words were uttered by Moonilal, were threatening in nature; brought the House and its proceedings into public odium; and that the Member for Oropouche East should be asked to apologise.

The House of Representatives was expected to debate the committee’s report today (Wednesday).

Moonilal claimed that he did not wish to subject himself to the jurisdiction of a Committee of Privileges that was not properly constituted in accordance with the Standing Orders; that was biased against him and one which would not afford him a fair hearing and which would be in violation of his fundamental rights to due process and natural justice.