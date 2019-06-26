N Touch
Thursday 27 June 2019
Mitchell: Braxton, Bolton cost $2.5m for Tobago Jazz

File Photo: San Fernando East MP, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell at Parliament. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell has reported that it cost more than TT $2.5 million for US singers Toni Braxton and Michael Bolton to perform at the Tobago Jazz Festival in April.

He was responding to a question in the House Wednesday.

Mitchell reported Braxton and Bolton were secured by the Tobago House of Assembly at a total cost of US$375,000 or approximately $2,550,000, which included travel, shipping, ground transportation and accommodation. Braxton was accompanied by 20 band members at a cost of US$225,000 and Bolton was accompanied by 15 band members and was contracted at a cost of US$150,000.

File photo: R&B legend Toni Braxton delights the Tobago Jazz Experience.

"The length of their performances was in keeping with industry standards and were for a minimum of one hour," Mitchell said.

He reported visitor arrivals for April 25-28 totalled 11,130 people.

In keeping with the objective of the festival to attract visitors to the island, he said, a free concert, Jazz on the Waterfront, was held at the Scarborough Esplanade, at a cost of $174,410.

"Many persons attended the event and the concert offered attendees the opportunity to view performances by 30 local artistes," he said.

Pop rock legend Michael Bolton performs at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park.
