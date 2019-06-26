Mitchell: Braxton, Bolton cost $2.5m for Tobago Jazz

File Photo: San Fernando East MP, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell at Parliament. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell has reported that it cost more than TT $2.5 million for US singers Toni Braxton and Michael Bolton to perform at the Tobago Jazz Festival in April.

He was responding to a question in the House Wednesday.

Mitchell reported Braxton and Bolton were secured by the Tobago House of Assembly at a total cost of US$375,000 or approximately $2,550,000, which included travel, shipping, ground transportation and accommodation. Braxton was accompanied by 20 band members at a cost of US$225,000 and Bolton was accompanied by 15 band members and was contracted at a cost of US$150,000.

"The length of their performances was in keeping with industry standards and were for a minimum of one hour," Mitchell said.

He reported visitor arrivals for April 25-28 totalled 11,130 people.

In keeping with the objective of the festival to attract visitors to the island, he said, a free concert, Jazz on the Waterfront, was held at the Scarborough Esplanade, at a cost of $174,410.

"Many persons attended the event and the concert offered attendees the opportunity to view performances by 30 local artistes," he said.