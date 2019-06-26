Man shot in Laventille

A 33-YEAR-OLD man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting at Pt Pleasant Park, Laventille.

According to police, the Iner Agency Task Force got a call at about 10.45 am on Tuesday about gunshots being heard. Sgt Arthur and the Fort Chacon Mobile unit responded and found Jason “Ratty” Samuel with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told police at about 10.30 am he was with another man near Springville when several armed men approached and shot Samuel and his friend, who started to run. While they were trying to escape Samuel was hit in the leg.