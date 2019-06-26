Man murdered on Duncan Street

Photo: Jeff Mayers

A 37-year-old Duncan Street man was found dead by police a stone’s throw away from a Port of Spain school.

The dead man’s name is Nicholas Percy, from Building 47, Apartment D, Duncan Street.

Police on patrol on Upper Duncan Street heard there was a man's body on the ground floor of Building 38. They found him at the bottom of a stairwell.

According to sources the man was approached and shot once to the back of the head.

Perry’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, where an autopsy is expected to be done.