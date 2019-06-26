Hinds: People in public life must declare assets

Fitzgerald Hinds

Minister in the Ministry of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds says while he is unable to say exactly how many government ministers and senators failed to declare their assets to the Integrity Commission, he felt all who were under the purview of the Integrity in Public Life Act were obligated to do so.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, during the UNC's Monday Night Forum in Aranguez, said 70 per cent of government members refused to declare their assets.

Deputy political leader David Lee said as far as he knew there were only three UNC MPs who did not file with the IC, and they were given an extension of time to do so.

Anyone found guilty of not declaring their assets can be fined $250,000 and face ten years' imprisonment.