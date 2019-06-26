Griffith on bail concerns: Right to life comes first

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith addresses membrs of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, Parilament in March. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

In response to questions from attorneys and the media on his stance on the bail amendment bill, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said while firearm offenders were entitled to a fair trial, citizens were also entitled to live in safety.

Speaking on the Bail Amendment Bill at this morning's police media briefing, Griffith said his first priority was the protection of law-abiding citizens and was concerned that if allowed to access bail, suspects might use the opportunity to get more guns and commit more crimes.

Referring to an AR 15 assault rifle confiscated by the Western Division Task Force in Cocorite yesterday, Griffith said such weapons had the potential to kill numerous people and those found with such weapons should not be given the opportunity to get bail.

"Persons are saying it is the right of the accused to have bail, but it is also the right of law-abiding citizens to live. That is a fundamental right, and with that, it means if someone is held with an illegal firearm, that person should be denied bail.

"This gun has the potential to kill 30 people with one magazine, and you are trying to say that if someone is held with this weapon, they have a right to bail?

"If someone has a weapon like this, it virtually means that a person has the intention to kill law-abiding citizens. If someone is given bail after being held with a firearm like this, they will go out and get another weapon to kill another 30 persons."

Griffith also said while interrogating criminals, they told him guns were easy to get and were not worried if they were arrested, because they knew they could be granted bail.