Gayle makes U-turn on ODI retirement plans

West Indies' Chris Gayle listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference after attending a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, today. (AP Photo)

WEST INDIES batsman Chris Gayle has backtracked on his decision to end his ODI (One Day International) career after the Cricket World Cup and said he plans to come out of Test retirement.

The opener is due to retire from the 50-over format following the tournament in England and Wales.

Yet, the 39-year-old today revealed he plans to feature in the ODI series against India in the Caribbean in August and the Test series that will follow.

Gayle, who has not played in the longest format since 2014, said: “Maybe a Test match against India and then I’ll play, definitely play the ODIs against India. I won’t play the T20s. That’s my plan for after World Cup.”

Not for the first time, the charismatic ex-WI captain said he will go down as a Windies batting great.

He said: “I’m definitely up there. I’m definitely up there with the greats without a doubt. Like I say, I enjoy each and every moment of West Indies, playing for West Indies.

“Like I said, it’s still not the end. I still have a few games to go. Maybe another series to go – who knows, we’ll see what happens."