Fishing Pond Football League to kick off in July

Fishing Pond organiser Prakash Ramkissoon.

THE 31st annual Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond League will kick off on July 27 at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground.

The 9-a-side league will keep its 2018 format, which consists of separating the teams into two groups, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stage straight to the final. The registration fee is $2,500 per team which includes 14 players.

Organiser Prakash Ramkissoon says he is proud of how far the league has come and is thankful for the continued support.

“I started here with bamboo posts, first prize was $200, second prize was $100. People always look forward to it,” he said.

He said his love for football was a result of his friend, Raffie “Morok” Mohammed, now deceased, asking him to assist with organising the league. He said before that, he had limited knowledge of football.

“He called me, but I knew almost nothing about football. Now, I know everything but during that time I never played football. As a matter of fact, I never played football in my life,” Ramkissoon said.

While only men have entered this league over the years, he says women can also participate.

“We have no problem if teams want to include women. That would be something really exciting for us, I would love for that to happen,” he said.

Ramkissoon says there is no age limit. The first prize is $20,000 and the second prize is $5,000. Last year’s winner was Gremio who secured a 3-2 victory over Boys Town in the final.

Registration is now open but ends on July 20 and up to sixteen teams can register. Interested teams can call Ramkissoon at 339-6778 for further information or to register.