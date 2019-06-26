Daughter holds out hope for missing mom

Zorina Mahaboob, 61 is missing and her family believes she may hurt by a male relative who had threatened her in the past.

JULY 3 will mark a year since Zorina Mahabood, 62, disappeared without a trace.

But her daughter Shairoon Rampersad believes she is still alive and has not given up the search for her mother.

Up until Monday, Rampersad searched areas in San Fernando where Mahabood was last seen, hoping to find some clue to her disappearance or recovery.

Rampersad recalled her mother had gone to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for a follow-up visit after surgery. She never arrived at the clinic and has never been seen or heard from again.

Two mobile phonesshehad with her were switched off.

Reports were made to both the Freeport and Chaguanas police stations. Since then the southern Homicide Bureau, along with the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, has made extensive searches, but found no trace of Mahabood.

Acting on a lead, they drained a pond near Mahabood’s Chase Village home, but found no evidence of a body.

Reports indicate that Mahabood, a widow, was threatened by a male relative and often physically abused.

She had moved in with one of her sisters before her disappearance and it was from that home she left for the SFGH on that fateful morning.

Rampersad recalled, “I was at my daughter’s graduation that morning and my aunt kept calling me saying she could not reach my mother as she was not answering her phone.”

She said immediately they called the police and started searching.

Rampersad said her mother had no mental issues, but she does not know if the stress of her domestic situation may have made her disoriented and lose her bearings or if she was a victim of robbery or kidnapping because she had some cash on her.

“I gave her $600 the night before. She kept it on her because a relative used to steal from her.

"I am pleading with anyone who may have seen her or have any information since her disappearance to please contact the police."

Freeport police can be reached at 673-0026 and the Anti-Kidnapping unit at 679-3165.