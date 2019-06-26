Cudjoe: Tobago will play role at 2019 CYG

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe.

TOBAGO will be actively involved when the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) are held in TT, as Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said dialogue between stakeholders will begin soon.

The TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis was present in Birmingham, England, when TT won the vote ahead of British territory Gibraltar, on Friday. The Games were stripped from Northern Ireland’s capital Belfast last June because of the political deadlock in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to Newsday, hours after it was announced that this country would host the event, Cudjoe said, “Now that we have won the bid of course we are going to explore all opportunities to showcase all of TT. We will have to get into talks with the Tobago House of Assembly as to the readiness of facilities and the different locations (that can be used). There are at least seven sporting disciplines, so there is room for volleyball to take place on the beach (in Tobago).”

Turtle Beach, which has held the popular Massy Rainbow Cup for a number of years, is a possible location for volleyball. The Dwight Yorke Stadium is also an option to have track and field events.

Cudjoe, a Tobagonian, said discussions must be held to start the planning process. “So we will talk with (TTOC executive member) Annette (Knott) when she comes back because as you know that she is part of the presentation team. I know Jomo Pitt (secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs at the Tobago House of Assembly) would not hesitate getting on board with something like that. It is just for the conversation to now get rolling, establishing the local organising committee and putting things in place to hit the ground running.”

Cudjoe said plans were already taking place before it was announced that TT would host the games. “In our presentation to Cabinet we would have made the necessary arrangements so that the local organising committee could get established as soon as possible as long as we have won the bid. We have just learnt about winning the bid today, so when Brian (Lewis) returns then we meet and get the ball rolling, but we are very, very excited.”

Kwanieze John, one of the people who was instrumental in helping TT’s bid to host the games, confirmed that Tobago will be included.

“Yes it is TT in our bid. We did cater for having events in Tobago. It is about finalising those details now and as I said we look forward to showcasing the administrative capacity of TT as well as our beautiful island.”