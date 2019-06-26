Businesses open to hiring V’zuelans

NOW that Venezuelans have been registered and are free to work in TT for the next year, businesses are absorbing them into the workforce.

Heads of chambers in south and central Trinidad said while the language barrier is a drawback, they commended the work ethic of the Venezuelans, who they say are sometimes going beyond the call of duty to earn an honest day’s pay.

President of the Penal/Debe Chamber Rampersad Sieuraj, whose organisation, together with the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, embarked on a drive for food, clothing and household items for the migrants in that community, said they do have some concerns, however.

“We are hiring them, but our concern is that the visitors have come with no references or recommendations.

“We run the risk because we have no means of verifying the good from the bad.”

He mentioned a member of his chamber who was scammed by a woman he hired.

“She stole a lot of material things from him and disappeared, but he made no report because he could not verify if that person was who she said she was or where she can be found.”

Similar concerns were expressed by president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber Kiran Singh, who said the language was a deterrent to his members employing migrants in the retail sector.

“A lot of them are being hired in the construction sector and in bars, where they do not need to speak. If there are English-speaking Venezuelans who possess the necessary qualifications, they would be considered for employment because of their excellent work ethics,” Singh said.

However, he expressed reservations about some claiming to be professionals, presenting documents which their prospective employer cannot verify.

“For this reason, businesses are cautious because we cannot verify the documents or know whether they are genuine or unscrupulous.”

Vice-president of the Chaguanas chamber Allan Julien said while the Venezuelan presence is very visible in his community, the economy in Chaguanas does not support employing them.

“A lot of businesses in Chaguanas have had to let workers go,” he said.

He pointed out that a few of them are employed by local food outlets, “but I personally have not seen many of them in the established businesses in Chaguanas.”

President of the Supermarket Association Rajiv Diptee said his members are very open to hiring the migrants once they have work permits.

“We are treating them as an employable pool of labour and potential consumers. We had some hesitation, and still do, because they have come from a situation where they fled without clothes or money. They have a culture of desperation about them, and that state of desperation sometimes leads to a penchant for unwanted behaviour.

“With the pool of labour in TT, you could send somebody for a certificate of good character; with the Venezuelans you cannot do that. You have to screen them yourself and monitor them.”

He said his members are not put off by the language barrier, as there are translators and apps that can translate from English to Spanish or vice versa.

“I don’t see that really as an issue.”

Diptee said for the time being, what the association can offer is menial, high-turnover jobs, “but once they can be trained and learn the language – which is a process that takes time – and they are integrated, and trust builds up, then we could look to more structured tasks and more complex jobs for them.”