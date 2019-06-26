Bandit found hiding in maxi

MINUTES after robbing one maxi taxi, a bandit sought to escape by getting into another, which was intercepted by police, leading to his arrest yesterday.

Police said at around 12.44 pm yesterday they received reports that a maxi taxi had been robbed by a gunman on the the Priority Bus Route. They went to the area and were told the suspect had got into another maxi.

Using the licence plate number, they found it along the Eastern Main Road at the San Juan Bridge, stopped it and found a man matching the description of the suspect.

On searching him, they found a Ruger pistol, seven rounds of .9 mm ammunition, $124 and a card holder with several ID cards and the victim’s bank cards.

He was taken to the San Juan Police Station, where the victim identified him.