AG hails judge’s ruling on Moonilal

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi in Parliament. FILE PHOTO

THE Attorney General said the judiciary’s refusal to interfere with the workings of Parliament was a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the Constitution and the authority of Parliament.

At a briefing yesterday at his ministry, AG Faris Al-Rawi responded to Justice Jacqueline Wilson’s earlier ruling in the High Court which denied a call by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal to stem a debate by the House of Representatives on its Privileges Committee’s report critical of his across-the-floor remarks to Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the AG’s Office.

Al-Rawi said the ruling cleared the way for the House to debate the report later today, saying any possible appeal by Moonilal would be merely esoteric and/or to seek court costs.

“This is a landmark position for TT,” Al-Rawi said. “They asked the court to take a very unusual step to intervene in the business of the Parliament, and to stop Parliament hearing a matter of privilege on an allegation of a breach of constitutional rights.”