Young: UK removes TT from terrorist attack advisory

National Security Minister Stuart Young. Photo: Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has reported the UK has removed this country from a travel advisory on terrorist attacks.

He was contributing to Senate debate today on a private Opposition motion calling on Government to table a strategic crime prevention plan.

He reported that on Monday the UK travel advisory graded TT and took the country off the "very likely terrorist attacks" list.

"And told us it is because of all the work we have done in close proximity with them and the co-operation. So well done, TT."

He also reported the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is in charge of security at all US airports, had been grading TT and the country had been rated at risk for some time. He said he worked on the issue with Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. Young reported Tuesday morning he met with the TSA "and they have given us a clean bill of health and we have done all that needs to be done.

"And as I told the TSA, we are not stopping there, we will continue to improve the security systems at Piarco Airport and we will continue doing so."