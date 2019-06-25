UTT humiliate Central Women by 20-0 TT Women’s Football League roundup

UTT’s Tracy Smith,left, dribbles past a Central Women player, during the TT Women’s Football League match, at UTT O’Meara, on Saturday. UTT won the match 20-0.

YANNICK QUINTAL

The TT Women’s Football League was in action this past weekend with five games on the docket.

In the first game, Afiya Cornwell scored twice in the first half to give Queen’s Park Cricket Club the advantage. Newest member of the team, Anique Walker would later scored for Police FC. QPCC won 2-1.

Malvern fought the law and the law won. A brace from Shanice Pierre in the first hal, and another from Akkasia Charles late in the second made sure of that as Defence Force defeated Malvern 3-0.

St Augustine FC unfortunately had a rough weekend. They came up short against Club Sando losing 2-1 . Dennecia Prince and Alexia Ali provided the goals for Club Sando while St Augustine could only muster one from a Maria Francis Serrant penalty kick.

In their next game, St Augustine lost again, this time to the Tobago Chicas. N’Jenile Charles scored in the first half, and then Tsianne Leander and Aaliyah Charles ensured a 3-0 victory for the Tobago club. The most shocking result of the weekend came in the game between UTT and expansion side Central Women, the latter who previously played in the schools’ league. Most of the players on the Central Women side were 18 years or younger, with the goalkeeper being youngest at 13 years old .

Four UTT players scored two goals or more against the very young Central Women’s team. Shenelle Jordan led the scoring with sevenn goals, Tracy Smith and Kirlandra Baptiste both bagged four goals and Collette Morgan had two goals. Aatiya Alexander, Tisha Belforn and Lorall Romain would each score one. A 20-0 shutout for UTT.

St Augustine FC and QPCC are tied on top the WoLF table with four points, but St Augustine hold the advantage on goal difference with a game in hand. UTT with their first game and first win of the season have control of third place over fve other teams with three points thanks to their massive goal difference.

Malvern and Central Women hold the bottom of the table for now, as Trincity Nationals and Jewels FC have yet to play this season.