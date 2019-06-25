TT seafarers' policy to meet world standards

From Left to right: Brent Williams, Senior Legal Officer, Maritime Services Division, Lans Johansen, Deputy Director of ILO, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, and PS in the MOWT Sonia Franis-Yearwood sits among TT seafarers at the Day of Seafarers forum held at the MOWT headquarters in PoS.

The Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) is developing a national maritime policy and strategy which will provide the framework to enable TT to meet its international obligations as a port, coastal and flag state.

This was revealed today by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on behalf of Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

She announced, “The initiative will provide a unifying framework for the development of policies and strategies in the areas of maritime transport, port operations, marine resource management, trade logistics, compliance, monitoring and enforcement and passage of pertinent maritime legislation for decent conditions of work and promotion of international gender equality efforts.”

Speaking at a Day of the Seafarer celebration at the ministry on Richmond and London Streets, Port of Spain, Gopee-Scoon said the government is intent on developing the national maritime sector by increasing the numbers of trained and certified seafarers coming out of TT.

Gopee-Scoon said the International Day of the Seafarer theme this year is: “#I am onboard, with gender equality,” and emphasises the importance and value of women in the professional seafaring ranks.