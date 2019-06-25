Sawh wins Flow SSCL Cricketer of the Year

President of the SSCL Surujdath Mahabir, from left, Cindy Ann Gatt of Flow, Jesse Ferdinand, Shunelle Sawh, Azariyah Ali, Sydney Broomes and Jacinta Pinard-Thompson of Flow.

SHUNELLE Sawh of Holy Faith Convent won the cricketer of the year award when the Flow Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) awards function was held, at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation auditorium, on Sunday.

Out of the top five cricketers of the year, Sawh was given the nod as the overall cricketer of the year after scoring 434 runs during the season. The other cricketers of the year were Shalini Samaroo of Barrackpore East Secondary, Jesse Ferdinand of Holy Name Convent, Azariyah Ali of Holy Faith Convent and Sydney Broomes, also of Holy Faith Convent.

Among those who attended the function were director of marketing at Flow Cindy-Ann Gatt, brand and communications manager at Flow Jacinta Pinard-Thompson and president of the SSCL Surujdath Mahabir.

The Cricket World Cup is currently taking place in England. Gatt reflected on the narrow defeat West Indies suffered against New Zealand,on Saturday, and used that opportunity to encourage the young cricketers.

“I know Cricket World Cup is on some of your minds. Let me be a little more direct – the West Indies’ performance is on your mind. Yesterday (Saturday) was heart wrenching, can’t believe we missed victory by mere inches. The positive outlook I see from these matches is that very soon, we will have a long list of players ready to wear the maroon jersey. This long list, I believe, will include all the players who are seated before me today. Thanks to the Secondary Schools Cricket League, I believe we have the next generation of players for the West Indies men and women’s teams.”

Gatt said she admires the commitment shown by the young players and says that effort will help them achieve lofty goals.

“These young athletes understand dedication and love for the game. It means long hours at the nets, long hours on the field. If they could do it for Girls Hardball, Boys T10, Girls Lower School Under-16, Boys Under-15 Development Tournament, then preparing for seniors and eventually the West Indies team is no different. I am looking forward to the day to hear names like Azariyah Ali, Jesse Ferdinand, or the full Presentation College San Fernando or the full El Dorado East Secondary team squads on the national and West Indies teams.”

Gatt says the top teams won competitions during the season, but all participants deserve recognition. “We celebrate the achievements of these young cricketers as they come to the end of another season. Yes, the best teams won but I think everyone deserves a round of applause for their efforts! Well done!”

Mahabir praised Flow for its support of the SSCL development programmes over the last three years. He identified the Girls Hardball as the most successful cricket development programme in TT since it started five years ago.

“The Girls from SSCL are all members of the TT Women’s Under-19 team which has won the CWI Regional Tournament twice and placed second once. Some have also moved on to the women’s senior team.”

HONOUR ROLL

Flow Interzone Girls Hardball Division

Top players of each match

North vs North-East: Jesse Ferdinand (2-8/26*)

East vs Tobago: Kelesia Grant (26*)

North vs Tobago: Jesse Ferdinand (91*/1-23)

East vs North: Jesse Ferdinand (65*)

Tobago vs North-East: Aaliyah Akili (3-9/18*)

South vs South-East: Shalini Samaroo (18/4-7)

Central vs South-West: Shunelle Sawh (52*)

South-East vs South-west: Abigail Boodoo (4-28)

South vs South-West: Shalini Samaroo (84*)

Central vs South-East: Shunelle Sawh (50)

North vs Central: April Ramoutar (33/1-9)

South vs Tobago: Djenaba Joseph (38*/2-6)

Flow Boys Development Competition

Zonal Winners

North - Blanchisseuse High School

North East - Matura Secondary School

Tobago - Signal Hill Secondary School

Central - Preysal Secondary School

South - Barrackpore East Secondary

Flow Girls Under-16 Competition

Zonal Winners

North - Holy Name Convent

North East - Swaha High School

Central - Holy Faith Convent

South - Barrackpore East Secondary

South West - Vessigny Secondary School

South East - Rio Claro West Secondary

Flow T10 Competition

Zonal Winners

North - St Mary’s College

East - El Dorado East Secondary

Central - Carapichaima East Secondary

South - Presentation College, San Fernando

North-East - Manzanilla Secondary

National Winners

Flow T10 Cmpetition

Runner Up - Carapichaima East Secondary

Winner - Presentation College, San Fernando

Girls Under-16

Runner Up - Holy Name Convent

Winner - Rio Claro West Secondary

Girls Interzone Hard Ball

Runner Up -South Zone

Winner - Central Zone

Cricketers Of The Year

Shunelle Sawh (Holy Faith Convent, 434 runs)

Shalini Samaroo (Barrackpore East, 135 runs, eight wickets)

Jesse Ferdinand (Holy Name Convent, 184 runs, four wickets.

Azariyah Ali (Holy Faith Convent, 193 runs, 16 wickets)

Sydney Broomes (Holy Faith Convent, 44 runs, 11 wickets)

Cricketer Of The Year

Shunelle Sawh