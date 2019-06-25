Rajkumar acting ACP for Northern Division

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, left, speaks to Snr Supt Simboondath Rajkumar (closest to camera) and Supt Wayne Mohammed during an event at the IATF headquarters, El Socorro, last Christmas. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

While Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) McDonald Jacob is on leave, the Northeastern, Northern and Eastern Divisions will be supervised by Snr Supt Simboondath Rajkumar, who assumed office yesterday.

Speaking with Newsday, Rajkumar, who served as the senior superintendent of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF), said while he is aware of the challenges of resource availability, he is prepared to meet the challenge and motivate his subordinates to do their best.

"It will be a lot of work, but I served in the Northern Division before as a senior superintendent of police from 2015-2016 and now I'm going back as an ACP, so the area is no strange place to me, as it relates to the work.

"I think the impact I had before and the impact I had in the IATF will come in handy, as I will be able to bring along that sense of change. I think I can do it, despite the challenges of resources but we can't allow that to hamper us and I intend to put my best foot forward."

Rajkumar said he will serve as the ACP for the division until otherwise instructed by the commissioner. In his absence, Supt Wayne Mohammed will act as senior superintendent of the IATF.