Prime Time for police association: Dickson in front for elections

Acting Insp Gideon Dickson, leader of the Police Representing Interests of Members' Equity (PRIME) party, is the new president of the Police Social Welfare Association (PSWA), according to initial reports from the association's election committee.

The last votes were tallied at around 10 pm yesterday and showed Dickson won the seat of President with 784 votes, while his adversary Insp Sean Clarke of the Police Empowerment Party (PEP) finished with 778 votes. Voting utilised a first-past the post system.

Reports also showed that PRIME won six of the eight contested seats, with a tie in the position of assistant secretary and losing one of the trustee positions to PEP.