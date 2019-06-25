PM right to defend country

THE EDITOR: The response of our Prime Minister to the “F” grade in human trafficking by the US is most welcome. We are a sovereign nation, a status making us equal to any other nation.

The Prime Minister is duty bound to defend our country regardless of their size or reputation. That he did in what some former ministers of external affairs see as, among other things, not in proper language, prompting me to ask if there is a special diplomatic dictionary?

Our recent handling of the Venezuelan migrant situation is deserving of the highest commendation compared to what we have seen in Europe and the US.

I am certain that if we had to vet each migrant to determine who was involved in human trafficking we would have had international outrage.

Is the US conducting such diligence as it requires of us and using in rating our status in human trafficking? There are many other questions but for now our Prime Minister is right to defend stoutly our country. He was not elected to be a stooge to any other nation.

We must likewise, as citizens, ensure that we lend due support to our leaders and demonstrate our patriotism.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH via e-mail