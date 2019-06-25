New Curepe traffic plan causing more traffic….maxi drivers want part of PBR open

Motorists ease into the new traffic flow of the Southern Main Road in the vicinity of the Curepe Intersection, Churchill Roosevelt Highway. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

SOME drivers are up in arms about the new traffic plan to facilitate the construction of the Curepe interchange that went into effect on Monday evening.

To the onlooker, traffic south of the intersection appeared to flow but on the northern side there was more traffic than normal.

One driver, Leela Rodriguez, said, “It real sh...y, because like they eh put anything in place yet and de road bumpy. Why they eh fix de road for people? When yuh driving yuh have to mash yuh brakes all de time girl, to cross de road?”

Another driver who didn’t want to be identified said it was too early to talk about it.

One maxi driver plying the route serving the Curepe, St Helena, Cunupia and Piarco areas said, "As it now start we now getting some traffic, it is not flowing because people have to get accustomed to the flow of the traffic and the new routes and the lights.”

Admitting knowledge of the temporary traffic arrangement for the next six months he said, “It now start so we have to work with it but remember school now closing, so when they reopen in September if we in the same problem we will have a bigger problem because from this morning it was all the way back to the gas station, going straight up to the highway, taking half an hour to cross the highway.”

Another green band maxi driver on the same route said, “I honestly think it (the traffic problem) wouldn’t be solved because before, there were three lanes going in and out of Curepe and now there are only two. So I think the amount of traffic it have presently I don’t think that problem will be solved.”

Reminded of the temporary arrangement he said, “Six months is a lot of time and when school open what is the position? Six months is a long time for this temporary measure.”

Both maxi taxi drivers suggested that the Priority Bus Route be opened to traffic from St Augustine to Mt Hope to ease the traffic situation.

Yesterday, while work was going on, the police were out directing traffic all around the construction area.