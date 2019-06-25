Moving Iere graveyard closed

Angela Gay-Persad, former Iere village cemetery keeper commenting on the closure of the cemetery. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Iere Village Public Cemetery has been closed because of land movements, and residents are calling on the authorities to save it by building drains and retaining walls.

For almost a year, the cemetery, at Naparima/Mayaro Road in Princes Town, has been officially closed, although burials there continued up to two weeks ago.

Over the years, many graves caved in and many people do not know the exact spots where their loved ones are buried. Recently a stench began coming from a grave near Corial Road, and it was covered with a truckload of sand, residents said.

Former cemetery-keeper Angela Gay-Persad, 81, and other residents suggested proper drains and retaining wall should be built to save the cemetery.

Gay-Persad said: "Years ago, bamboo held the land together and county workers chopped them down. One day an engineer and a team came to plant back bamboo trees."

Laughing, she continued: "These people were planting the trees upside down. When I called the councillor at the time, Lutchman Seecharan, he thought I was joking.

"A wall and a drainage system can save this cemetery."

She was the cemetery-keeper from 1985-2010. Her daughter took over from her up to last year, when the corporation decided to close the cemetery as a precautionary measure.

"Only those with allotments are buying," Gay-Persad told Newsday. "If anything is to happen to me, I would like to be buried there also. My father died in 1985 and was buried there. In 2012, I buried my husband next to him. My mother and brother are also buried."

Another resident Joseph Gazee, 76, said about four years ago, the boards from a buried coffin surfaced. The body had already rotted.

"I did not go to see it," he said. "But people say it was just the boards from the box.

"I plan to go there myself, when my time reaches. My father and mother were buried there many years as ago. I cannot remember the exact spot.

"There was a funeral about two weeks ago," he added.