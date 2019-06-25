Kamla: 70% of gov’t members refuse to declare assets

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses supporters at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said over 70 per cent of the members of the Government have refused to declare their assets and liabilities as required by the Integrity Commission.

Speaking at the Monday Night Forum at Aranguez North Secondary School, Persad-Bissessar said they were given four years to provide this information, but still failed to do so.

She said 60 per cent of MPs and 14 senators – 28 out of 39 members – failed to declare their assets.

She said this did not include the temporary senators. who refused to do so as well.