Judiciary promises new courthouses for P/Town, San F'do, Tobago

THE Princes Town Magistrates’ Court building is to be demolished because of structural damage caused by last year’s 6.9 earthquake.

The judiciary has decided to rent a building on 271 Edward Street, on the Naparima Mayaro Road, on 84,500 square feet of land for a new building which will house both the Princes Town and Rio Claro magistrates’ courts.

This was revealed yesterday by the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL), which met with executive members of the judiciary on May 29. Assembly president Michael Rooplal told Newsday yesterday that he was told at the May 29 meeting, that a building for the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court will be built on land at 46 Irving Street.

At the meeting were the judiciary’s court executive administrator Christie-Anne Morris-Alleyne, Law Association vice president Patricia Dindial, Rooplal and representatives from the police and prison services. It was held in the Convocation Hall, Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

Last month, the ASL wrote to Chief Justice Ivor Archie seeking a meeting on the current hiccups in the operation of the Princes and San Fernando magistrates’ courts.

Based on the May 29 discussions, Rooplal said, it was disclosed that the judiciary will rent the Edward Street building to house the Princes Town and Rio Claro courts. The top floor will house eight courtrooms, an attorneys' room, witness and prosecutors' rooms.

The ground floor will house three family courtrooms, social services and children's waiting area. The building will also facilitate four client-attorney rooms, with one dedicated for people on remand to meet their families.

Rooplal revealed that for San Fernando, a six-storey building will be constructed on 12,000 square feet of land. The Infrastructural Development Company and Cabinet has already approved the project, which the judiciary said, will take six months.

The judiciary’s team also said that in the next six months, the old Cluny Convent building on Harris Promenade will be converted into a family court.

And in Siparia, he said, the judiciary announced that it has asked Cabinet for the use of the old post office to expand the magistrates’ court there.

In Tobago, the family court will be opened on Calder Hall Main Road for the new law term in September. A children’s court is also earmarked for Tobago.