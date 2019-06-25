Humphreys and Parmanand claim top prizes WASA Tag Team tournament 2019 –

Curtis Humphreys,left, and Kenneth Parmanand,right display their awards after claiming the top prizes, at the WASA Tag Team table tennis tournament, on Sunday, at the WASA grounds, St Joseph. At centre, is former coach Roland Charles.

WASA Table Tennis Club pair of Curtis Humphreys and Kenneth Parmanand claimed the top prize of the WASA Tag Team Tournament 2019 after defeating a determined Carenage Blasters (3-2),on Sunday night, at the WASA Grounds, St Joseph.

The youthful Blasters took the advantage after the country’s best player, Aaron Wilson recorded a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Parmanand (11:3, 11:5, 10:12, 12:10). WASA’s Humphreys showed his experience to battle from (1-2) down to narrowly defeat a composed Luc O’Young. Humphreys held his nerve in the end to agonisingly dethrone the teenager O’Young on deuce in the last set to win 3-2 (11:7, 7:11,9:11, 11:2,16:14) which levelled the final at one victory apiece heading into the doubles event. The rhythmic combination of Humphreys/ Paramanand was too clinical in their movements and shot selections for Wilson/O’Young as they breezed through with a 3-0 (11:7, 11:5,13:11) victory. Playing for Blasters’ survival in the encounter, Wilson, who is rarely tested, needed something special to defeat his senior countryman Humphreys as both players battled to the final point. Wilson kept his team in the match after winning 3-2 (11:8,10:12,11:7,8:11, 11:9).

The match was levelled at 2-2 heading into the all-important final showdown between Parmanand and O’Young. It was a worthy deciding match as many spectators considered it to be the best match of the three-day tournament. Unfortunately, for the youngster O`Young he squandered yet another (2-1) games lead which allowed the tricky-serving Parmanand to seal a nerve-wrecking 3-2 (6:11, 11:7,9:11, 12:10, 11:6) victory over Luc O’Young to claim the gold medal for his team.

Semi-Final Scores:

WASA Table Tennis Club vs Curtis Humphreys Table Tennis Academy CHTTA (3-0)

Kenneth Parmanand vs Borneo 3-0 (11:9, 11:9, 11:6)

Curtis Humphreys vs Alaric Humphreys 3-0 (11:3, 11:9, 11:8)

Humphreys/ Parmanand vs Borneo/ Humphreys 3-2 (11:8, 7:11, 11:4, 9:11, 11:9)

Carenage Blasters vs Queen`s Park (3-0)

Luc O`Young vs Joshua Maxwell 3-1 (11:9, 11:9, 7:11, 11:6)

Aaron Wilson vs Brittany Joseph 3-0 (11:7, 11:2, 11:7)

Wilson/O`Young vs Joseph/ Maxwell 3-1 (11:9, 12:10, 6:11, 11:7)