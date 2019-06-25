Gov’t ministers to get big-bucks pensions

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has revealed some of the figures government members will receive as their pension after the bill was passed on June 18.

Speaking during the Monday Night Forum at Aranguez North Secondary School, Persad-Bissessar said Finance Minister Colm Imbert will now receive $427,120 a year, up from the previous figure of $328,240, with a gratuity of $1,922,040, with Minister in the Ministry of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis taking home similar figures.

Compared to that, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi's pension paled by comparison, as his pension went from $82,056 to $106,776, with a gratuity of $640,680.